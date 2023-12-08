Restaurant Report Card: Happy Valley fails with 45; Matthews Cafeteria earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County, there is reason to be sad at the Happy Valley. The Norcross restaurant failed a routine inspection with only 45 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The report states there was black mold inside multiple ice bins. Plus, mold was observed on vegetables and sauces. And there was a dead roach in the facility and rodent droppings in the kitchen.

Atlanta News First tried to question management about the violations, but the door was locked, and the lights were off. According to the sign out front, the business was closed during our visit.

Customers could not believe the inspection report.

“Not very good. We won’t be eating here again. I mean, we come here maybe once or twice a year,” a Happy Valley customer said.

Some customers said they have never had a problem at Happy Valley before — until now.

“They need to fix it because that’s not good for health,” another Happy Valley customer said.

An update in DeKalb County, Wild Crab on Ponce de Leon Place in Decatur improved on a reinspection scoring 100 points and an “A.”

At Matthews Cafeteria on Main Street in downtown Tucker, it earned a 100 on its last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They’re celebrating 69 years and it’s family owned and operated. You get a cozy feel when you step inside and walk through the cafeteria line. Everything is made from scratch, and they have some of the best fried chicken in town and the mashed potatoes, they’re really cut from a potato and you’re going to love it when you dine here. Perhaps their best ingredient is that southern hospitality.

You can get a home-cooked, hot meal here for $15 or less so that’s a good deal. They’ve got the country fried steak, green beans, mashed potatoes, BBQ chicken, Brunswick stew, fried okra, fried chicken, baked macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, and for dessert, strawberry shortcake.

“Boy, that’s good,” Atlanta News First Senior Reporter Adam Murphy said.

