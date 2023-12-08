3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Restaurant Report Card: Happy Valley fails with 45; Matthews Cafeteria earns 100

On Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County, there is reason to be sad at the Happy Valley. And an iconic cafeteria in DeKalb County received top honors.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County, there is reason to be sad at the Happy Valley. The Norcross restaurant failed a routine inspection with only 45 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The report states there was black mold inside multiple ice bins. Plus, mold was observed on vegetables and sauces. And there was a dead roach in the facility and rodent droppings in the kitchen.

Atlanta News First tried to question management about the violations, but the door was locked, and the lights were off. According to the sign out front, the business was closed during our visit.

Customers could not believe the inspection report.

“Not very good. We won’t be eating here again. I mean, we come here maybe once or twice a year,” a Happy Valley customer said.

Some customers said they have never had a problem at Happy Valley before — until now.

“They need to fix it because that’s not good for health,” another Happy Valley customer said.

An update in DeKalb County, Wild Crab on Ponce de Leon Place in Decatur improved on a reinspection scoring 100 points and an “A.”

At Matthews Cafeteria on Main Street in downtown Tucker, it earned a 100 on its last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They’re celebrating 69 years and it’s family owned and operated. You get a cozy feel when you step inside and walk through the cafeteria line. Everything is made from scratch, and they have some of the best fried chicken in town and the mashed potatoes, they’re really cut from a potato and you’re going to love it when you dine here. Perhaps their best ingredient is that southern hospitality.

You can get a home-cooked, hot meal here for $15 or less so that’s a good deal. They’ve got the country fried steak, green beans, mashed potatoes, BBQ chicken, Brunswick stew, fried okra, fried chicken, baked macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, and for dessert, strawberry shortcake.

“Boy, that’s good,” Atlanta News First Senior Reporter Adam Murphy said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face...
5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering from Bank of America, police say
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

Latest News

2 injured in crash involving fire truck in Spalding County
2 injured in crash involving fire truck in Spalding County
The spill closed all lanes of the interstate.
Sulfuric acid spill shuts down I-285 northbound in Atlanta
Calvin Smith Law
Report finds car insurance rates have skyrocketed in Georgia
A crash involving a fire truck and utility truck shut down Highway 41 on Thursday,...
Highway 41 at Minter Road reopened after crash involving Spalding County fire truck
That increase amounts to an average of $356 more for auto coverage per year, roughly $30 more...
Report finds car insurance rates have skyrocketed in Georgia