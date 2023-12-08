3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Sandy Springs firefighters spread holiday cheer to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients

This is the second time the department has done the event at the Scottish Rite campus.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs firefighters combined training with holiday magic by rappelling off the roof of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“I think every one of us that’s here right now really enjoys doing something special for these kids. Especially when they’re going through a hard time. It’s nice to see their faces light up in a time of trouble,” said Capt. Kyle Sweeney.

This is the second time the department has done the event at the Scottish Rite campus.

“We’re a specialized station, so we do a lot of rope rescues, swift water rescues, specialized training. So it is something we need to do regularly,” said Sweeney.

Patients at Children’s getting visitors right out their windows, no matter what floor they’re on.

“The best part is some of the kids can’t leave their rooms, so when they’re able to see a firefighter come down or see Spiderman come down, it’s a great way for them to connect,” said Gina Dobrasz, a nurse.

“It lights them up, it lights us up, everyone enjoys it,” said Sweeney.

Once the repelling was done, the firefighters went inside with Santa to give presents to the patients.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

Latest News

2 students chemically burned in lab accident at Marietta High School
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
In Plane Sight
Divided Congress agrees: cash seizures at airports are un-American
The judge's request came after the trial was delayed and he questioned individual jurors, one...
Judge asks YSL trial jurors to get off social media