Sandy Springs firefighters spread holiday cheer to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs firefighters combined training with holiday magic by rappelling off the roof of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“I think every one of us that’s here right now really enjoys doing something special for these kids. Especially when they’re going through a hard time. It’s nice to see their faces light up in a time of trouble,” said Capt. Kyle Sweeney.

This is the second time the department has done the event at the Scottish Rite campus.

“We’re a specialized station, so we do a lot of rope rescues, swift water rescues, specialized training. So it is something we need to do regularly,” said Sweeney.

Patients at Children’s getting visitors right out their windows, no matter what floor they’re on.

“The best part is some of the kids can’t leave their rooms, so when they’re able to see a firefighter come down or see Spiderman come down, it’s a great way for them to connect,” said Gina Dobrasz, a nurse.

“It lights them up, it lights us up, everyone enjoys it,” said Sweeney.

Once the repelling was done, the firefighters went inside with Santa to give presents to the patients.

