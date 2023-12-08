3-Degree Guarantee
Suspects arrested in October homicide, Gwinnett County police say

Kevin Pacheco, left, and Styles Gann, right, were charged in connection to the shooting.
Kevin Pacheco, left, and Styles Gann, right, were charged in connection to the shooting.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Norcross man in October, according to Gwinnett County police.

Police said the man was brought to Northside Hospital by friends after being shot on Oct. 21. He died shortly afterward.

Police believe the shooting happened on the 4800 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard after “an altercation between the suspects and the victim.”

Styles Gann, 19, and Kevin Pacheco, 20, were arrested and charged in connection with the man’s death. Gann was arrested on Oct. 24 and Pacheco was arrested Thursday.

Both have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, according to police.

