Braves acquire Max Stassi, David Fletcher from the Angels

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves have acquired catcher Max Stassi and infielder David Fletcher from the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Braves are sending first baseman Evan White and left-handed pitcher Tyler Thomas to Los Angeles.

The Braves acquired White from the Seattle Mariners Sunday, along with outfielder Jarred Kelenic and left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales. The Braves traded Gonzales to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. White had been outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The Braves acquired Tyler Thomas from the New York Mets in the Rule 5 draft on Thursday. A career minor-leaguer, Thomas spent time with the Binghamton Ponies in Double-A in 2023.

Stassi spent the past three seasons and change with the Angels. The 31-year-old played in 102 games in 2023, racking up a .180 batting average and .571 OPS.

Fletcher has spent his entire professional career with the Angels after being drafted in the 2015 MLB Draft. In six major league seasons, he became one of the brighter spots on some bottom-dwelling Angel teams. He played just 33 games but batted .247.

