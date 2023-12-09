3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Braves acquire Max Stassi, David Fletcher from the Angels

Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher (6) high-fives teammate Albert Pujols (5) after Pujols'...
Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher (6) high-fives teammate Albert Pujols (5) after Pujols' two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(KY3)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves have acquired catcher Max Stassi and infielder David Fletcher from the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Braves are sending first baseman Evan White and left-handed pitcher Tyler Thomas to Los Angeles.

The Braves acquired White from the Seattle Mariners Sunday, along with outfielder Jarred Kelenic and left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales. The Braves traded Gonzales to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. White had been outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The Braves acquired Tyler Thomas from the New York Mets in the Rule 5 draft on Thursday. A career minor-leaguer, Thomas spent time with the Binghamton Ponies in Double-A in 2023.

Stassi spent the past three seasons and change with the Angels. The 31-year-old played in 102 games in 2023, racking up a .180 batting average and .571 OPS.

Fletcher has spent his entire professional career with the Angels after being drafted in the 2015 MLB Draft. In six major league seasons, he became one of the brighter spots on some bottom-dwelling Angel teams. He played just 33 games but batted .247.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says

Latest News

Georgia's Mekhi Mews (87) escapes Missouri defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson (4) as he returns a...
Georgia WR-PR Mekhi Mews enters transfer portal
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center
OTT DESK AM
Changes coming to Georgia football schedule
OTT DESK AM
US Soccer Federation headquarters coming to Georgia's Fayette County