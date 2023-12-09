Federal Investigation at Cobb County School involving report of anti-Muslim incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal investigation is underway at the Cobb County School District.

The U.S. Department of Education does not release details of current investigations, but the complaint filed this week falls under what is called “shared ancestry discrimination.”

The district sent this statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of a single complaint, at a single school, about a reported anti-Muslim incident. All students in Cobb should feel safe and welcomed. We do not tolerate hate of any kind.”

The Cobb County School District has received backlash from Muslim and Palestinian parents over the last few months.

During a school board meeting in October, parents spoke in outrage over an emergency alert sent out regarding the Israel-Hamas war. The alert referred to an “international threat” by Hamas.

“This message mentioning Hamas has directly resulted in hate, harassment, bullying, threats directed to Cobb County Muslim and Arabic students and families like myself,” said one of the parents who spoke during public comment.

Jeff Hubbard is on the Cobb County Association of Educators.

“Any citizen can bring forth a compliant. It could very well have been a parent, very well have been a student who brought forth a complaint. Any event that happened at a Cobb County school they feel like was unsafe or that their civil rights have been violated,” he explained.

Cobb County is part of a growing list of universities and schools across the nation that are being federally investigated for similar allegations, numbers that have skyrocketed in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Hubbard said there’s a need for greater education and tolerance.

“What can be happening half a world away may very well affect the family of a student who sits next to you or lives next to you,” Hubbard said. “Even though it may be a tough conversation in some households, sit down and talk to your child. We have a responsibility to be good to one another.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.