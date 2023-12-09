3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert: Rainy and stormy weekend on the way, temperatures drop tomorrow

Isolated severe storms possible Sunday morning
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Get ready for a soggy weekend, everyone.

We have First Alerts in place both Saturday and Sunday to give you a heads up that you will need to probably maneuver your plans around the weather.

For Saturday, showers have already started across the region with some heavy downpours ongoing. Expect the morning to carry the highest coverage of rain, with showers becoming more spotty through the early afternoon into the early evening.

Late tonight, shower and storm chances increase ahead and along a cold front.

Thunderstorms will be possible tonight and through the overnight with maybe an isolated severe storm between 2-7 AM.

When it comes to any severe weather, we will primarily look for damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Due to the timing of this severe threat, it’s extra important to have a way to receive weather warnings. The Atlanta News First First Alert Weather App is a great tool for that.

Trailing showers behind our cold front will continue at least into the early evening Sunday, but what you’ll really notice is the wind pick up and the temperatures dropping through the day.

We will start Sunday in the 60s, but temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s through the afternoon.

Monday we continue our First Alert as it is going to be a cold and blustery day.

Temperatures will start near or below freezing Monday and, while we will see a lot of sunshine, highs will only be in the 40s paired with wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph! Bundle up!

We stay mainly dry with cold mornings and cool afternoons in the 50s for the rest of the work week.

The next potential for rain returns Friday.

Rainy and stormy weekend ahead of a very cold and windy start to the work week.
Rainy and stormy weekend ahead of a very cold and windy start to the work week.(Atlanta News First)

