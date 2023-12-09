3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Kemp approves new redrawn Georgia redistricting maps

Hearing set for Dec. 20. for judge to go over new maps
State lawmakers approved the new maps on Thursday after Kemp called a special session for the...
State lawmakers approved the new maps on Thursday after Kemp called a special session for the maps.(Contributed)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed redistricting bills for newly passed voting maps for the Peach State after the previous ones were deemed unconstitutional.

The bills for the new maps were signed Friday — before the deadline given for Kemp sign them into law.

State lawmakers approved the new maps on Thursday after Kemp called a special session for the maps.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones, who ruled the previous maps unconstitutional, set a Dec. 20 hearing on the new maps. At the hearing, Jones could decide whether the new maps meet the federal legal standards. Jones had ordered lawmakers to draw two new Black-majority districts in the state Senate and five new Black-majority districts in the state House. If Jones rules the maps don’t meet the standards, General Attorney General Chris Carr is requesting a special master be appointed to draw different maps.

SEE: PROPOSED NEW HOUSE AND SENATE MAPS
State House districts
State Senate districts

Under the new maps, some districts have been combined. Three pairs of House Democrats and one pair of House Republicans would have to run against one another.

Those would be:

  • Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), who is also the minority whip, would have to run against fellow Lawrenceville Democrat Rep. Gregg Kennard
  • Rep. Teri Anulewicz, (D-Smyrna) would run against fellow Smyrna Democrat Rep. Doug Stoner
  • Rep. Saira Draper (D-Atlanta) would have to run against Democratic colleague Rep. Becky Evans, also of Atlanta
  • Rep. Beth Camp (R-Concord) would have to run against colleague state Rep. David Knight of Griffin

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says

Latest News

Hannah Payne's Jeep and Kenneth Herring's truck following fatal shooting.
New body camera, cell phone video played during Hannah Payne murder trial
Mobile Mammography
Legislation expands mobile mammography services for veterans
FILE - A federal investigation is underway at a Cobb County school.
Federal Investigation at Cobb County School involving report of anti-Muslim incident
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say