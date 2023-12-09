Kemp approves new redrawn Georgia redistricting maps

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed redistricting bills for newly passed voting maps for the Peach State after the previous ones were deemed unconstitutional.

The bills for the new maps were signed Friday — before the deadline given for Kemp sign them into law.

State lawmakers approved the new maps on Thursday after Kemp called a special session for the maps.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones, who ruled the previous maps unconstitutional, set a Dec. 20 hearing on the new maps. At the hearing, Jones could decide whether the new maps meet the federal legal standards. Jones had ordered lawmakers to draw two new Black-majority districts in the state Senate and five new Black-majority districts in the state House. If Jones rules the maps don’t meet the standards, General Attorney General Chris Carr is requesting a special master be appointed to draw different maps.

SEE: PROPOSED NEW HOUSE AND SENATE MAPS State House districts State Senate districts

Under the new maps, some districts have been combined. Three pairs of House Democrats and one pair of House Republicans would have to run against one another.

Those would be:

Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), who is also the minority whip, would have to run against fellow Lawrenceville Democrat Rep. Gregg Kennard

Rep. Teri Anulewicz, (D-Smyrna) would run against fellow Smyrna Democrat Rep. Doug Stoner

Rep. Saira Draper (D-Atlanta) would have to run against Democratic colleague Rep. Becky Evans, also of Atlanta

Rep. Beth Camp (R-Concord) would have to run against colleague state Rep. David Knight of Griffin

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.