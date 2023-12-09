Legislation expands mobile mammography services for veterans

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is one of the sponsors of legislation that will bring critical medical care to veterans no matter where they live.

A bipartisan amendment earmarks $10 million to expand mobile mammography services. It’s critical because women in the military have a much higher risk of getting breast cancer.

According to Disabled American Veterans, 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer, but women who served in the military are 20% to 40% more likely to develop breast cancer than those who never served. The Purple Heart Foundation links to increased risk to exposure to chemicals and radio emissions.

As a retired member of the military, Tiffani McWilliams uses the VA as her primary care.

“The time that I served, I will never forget and it is some of the best moments of my life. When I first moved to Atlanta, it was horrible, I waited years to get a variety of appointments, and getting a mammogram was hard. Georgia is such a huge state and a lot of it is rural and a lot of people don’t have the means or the transportation to get to the VA to get a mammogram,” said McWilliams.

McWilliams now works for Georgia Military Women, an advocacy group, that worked with Senator Jon Ossoff on the passage of the amendment.

“No matter where they live, if they have transportation available, time available to travel to a clinic,” said Ossoff.

According to the American Cancer Society, women who regularly get mammograms are 60% less likely to die from breast cancer. McWilliams and her group say with more options- now they can focus on getting more of their friends to go.

The American Cancer Society recommends yearly screenings starting at the age of 40.

