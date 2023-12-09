3-Degree Guarantee
Man convicted of dogfighting, animal cruelty, according to Cherokee County District Attorney

Thaxton was convicted of nine counts of dogfighting and seven counts of cruelty to animals.
Thaxton was convicted of nine counts of dogfighting and seven counts of cruelty to animals.(WDAM)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicting of training dogs for dogfighting and selling them to known dogfighters, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney.

The district attorney said Randall Larry Thaxton, 59, kept dogs tethered with “heavy logging chains” and had dogfighting equipment and contracts for the sale of dogs at a home on Union Hill Road.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Cherokee County Marshal’s Office executed a search warrant on Dec. 6, 2022 and found dogs with skin infections, rashes around their necks and swollen paw pads. The dogs were taken to the Cherokee County Animal Shelter, where a pregnant dog gave birth to puppies soon afterward.

Thaxton was convicted of nine counts of dogfighting and seven counts of cruelty to animals. He will be sentenced at a later date.

