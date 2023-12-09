3-Degree Guarantee
Man killed in hit-and-run, DeKalb police say

Police said they responded to Panthersville Road and Jaguar Drive just after 8:15 p.m. Friday.
Police said they responded to Panthersville Road and Jaguar Drive just after 8:15 p.m. Friday.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police said they responded to Panthersville Road and Jaguar Drive just after 8:15 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a man being hit by a car. When they arrived, they found the man dead on the side of the road. According to police, witnesses said a car hit the man before driving away.

The Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

