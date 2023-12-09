Man shot at food mart in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot early Saturday morning near a food mart in the Campbellton Road neighborhood, according to Atlanta police.

Near 6 a.m., police went to 2070 Alison Court SW, which is listed as a Neighborhood Discount Grocery. They found the 24-year-old with a gunshot wound in stable condition. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

The victim couldn’t tell officers any suspect information or possible motives. Police continue to investigate, they said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.