3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man shot at food mart in southwest Atlanta, police say

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot early Saturday morning near a food mart in the Campbellton Road neighborhood, according to Atlanta police.

Near 6 a.m., police went to 2070 Alison Court SW, which is listed as a Neighborhood Discount Grocery. They found the 24-year-old with a gunshot wound in stable condition. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

The victim couldn’t tell officers any suspect information or possible motives. Police continue to investigate, they said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp elected to key GOP election effort
Scene of deadly crash in Lawrenceville
3 killed in crash, including a mother and her 14-year-old son, Gwinnett County police say

Latest News

A man is dead after he was shot and reportedly run over by a car on I-85 in Brookhaven on...
Man dies after being shot, reportedly hit by car on I-85 in Brookhaven, police say
On Saturday morning, police confirmed the man was pronounced dead right after arriving at...
Man dies after being shot, reportedly hit by car on I-85 in Brookhaven, police say
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
Woman accused of trying to burn MLK Jr.'s birth home due in court
Peach Drop
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says