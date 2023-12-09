New body camera, cell phone video played during Hannah Payne murder trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, the state played never-before-seen cell phone and body camera video for the jury in the Hannah Payne trial.

Payne is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring after he left the scene of a car crash in 2019. Prosecutors said she followed and confronted Herring despite 911 operators telling her not to.

Body camera footage played for the jury showed the chaotic moments that happened when Clayton County Police arrived on the scene.

In the video, Payne can be seen holding a gun, which she hands over to officers. At least one officer is seen and heard rendering aid to Herring. You can also hear people in the background questioning why Payne allegedly shot Herring.

Payne’s attorney argued that Herring could’ve inadvertently shot himself while the two were tussling. He showed the jury photos in court on Friday that depict his client with scratches and marks on her neck and face following the interaction with Herring.

Prosecutors argued that Payne could’ve had those marks before the incident with Herring.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified that Payne’s DNA was found all over the gun, but she could not rule out if Herring had also touched the gun. Results came back “inconclusive” when they ran tests for Herring’s DNA on the weapon.

The jury also watched cell phone video on Friday taken by a witness. It depicts the shooting but is too graphic to share online and on television.

“We are shocked and appalled this happened in Clayton County,” Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs told Atlanta News First on Friday.

The NAACP has been following this case for the last four-and-a-half years, saying Herring was a victim of racial profiling. Members of their local chapter have sat in on this week’s trial to support Herring’s family and ensure the process is fair and equitable.

“It’s a sobering experience that the Herring family is going through,” Tocarro Combs, a NAACP member, said.

The trial will resume Monday morning. Payne’s attorney says she may take the stand before the case is turned over to the jury.

