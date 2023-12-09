3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Popular Atlanta wood-fired pizza restaurant to close after 12 years, it announces

Closed sign stock
Closed sign stock(pixels)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ammazza, a popular wood-fired pizza spot in Edgewood, is closing after nearly 12 years in business, it announced on social media.

The restaurant said its lease is ending and its last day open is Dec. 31.

“Ammazza has been made possible by the efforts of so many people,” the restaurant wrote in a statement. “Hundreds of individuals over the last 12 years sacrificed their time and energy to make Ammazza possible. The gratitude is beyond words.”

To all our loyal patrons, Ammazza Edgewood will be permanently closing its doors on December 31st. It has been an honor...

Posted by Ammazza on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Ammazza is just one of several metro Atlanta restaurants that have recently closed their doors. Henry’s Midtown Tavern, which is known for its massive outdoor patio along 10th Street, closed on Nov. 30. Hodgepodge Coffee, an Ormewood Park coffee shop that prides itself on inclusivity, also shuts down on Dec. 31.

RELATED: Rising commercial rental prices hitting metro Atlanta businesses hard

Ash Parker, senior vice president at commercial real estate company Richard Bowers & Co., said small businesses are fighting to stay afloat. Atlanta’s growing popularity means big investors are willing to pay more for storefront spaces, especially in what they consider prime locations, he added.

But this may not be the end for Ammazza. The restaurant said it hopes to see customers again at a new location in the future.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp elected to key GOP election effort
Scene of deadly crash in Lawrenceville
3 killed in crash, including a mother and her 14-year-old son, Gwinnett County police say

Latest News

Generic police lights
Man shot at food mart in southwest Atlanta, police say
A man is dead after he was shot and reportedly run over by a car on I-85 in Brookhaven on...
Man dies after being shot, reportedly hit by car on I-85 in Brookhaven, police say
On Saturday morning, police confirmed the man was pronounced dead right after arriving at...
Man dies after being shot, reportedly hit by car on I-85 in Brookhaven, police say
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
Woman accused of trying to burn MLK Jr.'s birth home due in court