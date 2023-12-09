Popular Atlanta wood-fired pizza restaurant to close after 12 years, it announces

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ammazza, a popular wood-fired pizza spot in Edgewood, is closing after nearly 12 years in business, it announced on social media.

The restaurant said its lease is ending and its last day open is Dec. 31.

“Ammazza has been made possible by the efforts of so many people,” the restaurant wrote in a statement. “Hundreds of individuals over the last 12 years sacrificed their time and energy to make Ammazza possible. The gratitude is beyond words.”

To all our loyal patrons, Ammazza Edgewood will be permanently closing its doors on December 31st. It has been an honor... Posted by Ammazza on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Ammazza is just one of several metro Atlanta restaurants that have recently closed their doors. Henry’s Midtown Tavern, which is known for its massive outdoor patio along 10th Street, closed on Nov. 30. Hodgepodge Coffee, an Ormewood Park coffee shop that prides itself on inclusivity, also shuts down on Dec. 31.

Ash Parker, senior vice president at commercial real estate company Richard Bowers & Co., said small businesses are fighting to stay afloat. Atlanta’s growing popularity means big investors are willing to pay more for storefront spaces, especially in what they consider prime locations, he added.

But this may not be the end for Ammazza. The restaurant said it hopes to see customers again at a new location in the future.

