3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Shohei Ohtani is a favorite to win his second AL Most Valuable Player award, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed Saturday to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal was announced after days of speculation where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player,” Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Sports, said in a statement. “He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp elected to key GOP election effort
Scene of deadly crash in Lawrenceville
3 killed in crash, including a mother and her 14-year-old son, Gwinnett County police say

Latest News

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's officially opens
Multiple animals have been reportedly seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia as the...
Nearly 100 animals seized from zoo amid animal cruelty investigation, authorities say
FILE - A man dressed as Santa Claus holds a beer as he and others participate in SantaCon on a...
Thousands of revelers descend on NYC for annual Santa-themed bar crawl SantaCon
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians