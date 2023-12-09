Video shows USPS mail carrier crashing into mailbox

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Neighbors living in Douglasville want answers after home surveillance video shows a United State Postal Service truck crash into Monica Degiorgis’ mailbox and then drive off.

Moments later, the mail carrier knocked on her door and apologized and said the mailbox would be replaced. But in this case, promises made were not promises kept.

“Seriously, this has been going on too long. It shouldn’t take this long to get a mailbox put back. What’s the problem?” Degiorgis asked.

The incident happened a month ago, and since then she hasn’t received her mail on a consistent basis, even after contacting the postal service.

“She says, ‘We’re going to have to put your mail on hold.’ No, I need my mail. I have bills I have to pay. I have stuff that has to come. Social Security has to get through. I need my mail,” Degiorgis said.

Tired of the runaround that her neighbor was getting, Melisha Warthaw decided to contact Atlanta News First.

“She’s disabled, and she shouldn’t have to go out and look for her mail. It should be in her mailbox, and she shouldn’t have to go without a mailbox this long,” Warthaw said. “I feel like that’s unacceptable. Thank God there wasn’t a child out there playing.”

Atlanta News First contacted USPS and they sent this statement:

“Thank you for sharing the video footage on this incident, which local postal management is reviewing as part of our investigation into the matter. We apologize to our customer for the actions seen in the video, which is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. Local management is taking immediate steps to repair the mailbox.”

Moments later, a contractor showed up and installed a brand-new mailbox.

“Oh my gosh, like I won the lottery. Finally, somebody listens, you know, and cares,” Degiorgis said.

