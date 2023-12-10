1 dead, 2 hospitalized after house fire in Coweta County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person died and two other people were hospitalized after a Saturday night fire in Coweta County.

According to the Coweta County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the fire at 25 Sargent Farmer St around 9 p.m. and the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Two family members were rescued from the home and transported to an Atlanta-area hospital, the department said.

The fire is believed to have started at the front of the home, but the precise cause has not been determined, the department said.

