2 burned, taken to hospital after fire at Travel Inn, Atlanta firefighters say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were burned and taken to the hospital Saturday night after a hotel fire, according to the Atlanta fire department.

Near 11 p.m., firefighters went to Travel Inn Atlanta off Forrest Hills Drive SW, where a fire was burning on the first floor of the three-story hotel. As they extinguished the flames, the fire department said two victims came to the responders with burns to their upper body and extremities, which could be the hands or feet.

The patients were treated at the scene before being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their current condition is unknown, and the fire‘s cause is still under investigation.

