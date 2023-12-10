3-Degree Guarantee
1 dead, multiple people injured in Buckhead shooting, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and multiple people were injured in a fatal shooting in Buckhead Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened at 3005 Peachtree Road NE.

This is a developing story and the department has not shared any other details.

Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more about the incident.

