1 dead, multiple people injured in Buckhead shooting, police say
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and multiple people were injured in a fatal shooting in Buckhead Saturday evening.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened at 3005 Peachtree Road NE.
This is a developing story and the department has not shared any other details.
