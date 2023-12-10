3-Degree Guarantee
Man allegedly shot in testicle by ex-girlfriend

The man says he doesn't want an apology and still has love for his ex-girlfriend after she shot him.
By Mike Schell and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/GrayNews) - An Ohio man who was allegedly shot in his testicle by his ex-girlfriend says he does not want an apology and still has love for her, WXIX reports.

Charlie Glenn says Tonya Nester, 36, asked to take a walk with him. It was at this time that he found a pistol on her.

“She said it was a pellet gun, and I said, ‘Let me see it because I’m not going anywhere with you if you got a gun,’ and she pulled it out and shot me,” Glenn said.

Paul Carpenter, Glenn’s friend, says he rushed over to Glenn’s house after the shooting.

“My thoughts was, ‘Was he OK, you know, is he dead? Is he alive?’ I didn’t know, but they said he was OK and, you know, it wasn’t life-threatening,” Carpenter said.

According to police, Glenn was able to get the gun away from Nester.

“She pulled the pistol out and shot me, and I proceeded to take the pistol from her at that point and got her down,” Glenn said. “My family members called 911 because I was shot and bleeding.”

The person who called 911 told police that they saw Nester run from the house through an alley.

Police say they eventually arrested Nester about a half mile from the house where the shooting happened.

Carpenter says it is “horrible” for someone to shoot at their ex.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody would [do that],” Carpenter said. “I don’t know if they had relationship problems or what, but to do something like that is horrible.”

Glenn said Nester is taking medication for a mental disability.

He says he does not want an apology from her, but only for her to “get better.”

“I still to this day love her,” Glenn said.

Glenn is back home, but Nester is in the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

She faces a felonious assault charge and is due back in court on Dec. 12.

