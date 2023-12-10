3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot, arrested by Fayetteville police officer, department says

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are looking into a shooting that involved a law enforcement officer in Fayette County Saturday evening.

According to the City of Fayetteville Public Safety, Fayetteville police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the Paces Court area.

A driver called the police and told them that a man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute in the back seat of their vehicle. The caller specified that the man, wearing a grey jumpsuit and armed, ran away from the scene.

When officers located and encountered the suspected man near Beauregard Blvd and Paces Dr, it resulted in a Fayetteville police officer shooting him.

The wounded man was shortly transported to the hospital, authorities said.

The GBI has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates as we learn more.

