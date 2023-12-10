Man shot, arrested by Fayetteville police officer, department says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are looking into a shooting that involved a law enforcement officer in Fayette County Saturday evening.

According to the City of Fayetteville Public Safety, Fayetteville police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the Paces Court area.

A driver called the police and told them that a man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute in the back seat of their vehicle. The caller specified that the man, wearing a grey jumpsuit and armed, ran away from the scene.

When officers located and encountered the suspected man near Beauregard Blvd and Paces Dr, it resulted in a Fayetteville police officer shooting him.

The wounded man was shortly transported to the hospital, authorities said.

The GBI has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

