Man shot during online transaction meet-up in DeKalb County, police say

2600 block of Preston Drive
2600 block of Preston Drive(DeKalb Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot by an online seller in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Preston Drive about a person shot around 5:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a male in his 50s with a gunshot wound to his torso. 

The department said the man was at the location to complete a transaction with an online seller who at some point shot the victim and ran away from the scene.

There is no information on what caused the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

