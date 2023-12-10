3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot multiple times over fight about bottle, Atlanta police say

Police lights
Police lights(PxHere | WXIX)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 33-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot on Saturday, Atlanta police said.

Officers came to the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Wells Street SW, which is down the street from The Mall West End, after 10 a.m. They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police believe two suspects walked up to the victim, demanding a bottle he was carrying, and then shot him. It is unclear what was in the bottle or why they wanted it.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance in stable condition. Police have not named any suspects, saying the investigation is ongoing.

