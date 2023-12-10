3-Degree Guarantee
Police looking for missing 14-year-old boy with schizophrenia, depression in Clayton County

Clayton County police are looking for a missing teenage boy who has several mental health conditions.
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are looking for a missing teenage boy who has several mental health conditions.

Noel Tapia, 14, was last seen at Villas at Hanover in Stockbridge near 9 p.m. Saturday. He has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia, depression and mood swings and takes medication, police said.

Tapia is white with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes. Police expect him to be traveling on foot.

If you see Tapia, officers ask that you call 911 or contact the police department at (770) 477-3747.

