Strong overnight storms leave downed trees, power outages across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Strong storms swept through the eastern United States Saturday night, leaving downed trees and power outages in metro Atlanta.

More than 1,700 people are currently without electricity, according to Georgia Power. The biggest cluster of outages is in Riverdale, where more than 1,000 have been impacted. The power company expects most of the outages to be resolved by 10 a.m.

Our First Alert Team of meteorologists is keeping an eye on the radar. Several central Georgia counties, including Upson, are still under a tornado watch until 9 a.m. The severe threats should be over by 10 a.m., and the rest of Sunday is expected to be cold and blustery. You can read the full forecast here.

Download our Atlanta News First Weather App to stay up-to-date on weather events in your area.

