2 retired NYPD officers honored for helping stop woman attempting to burn MLK’s birth home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Two of the good Samaritans who helped stop a woman from setting fire to a historic site are being honored.

The men are retired NYPD officers who were visiting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birth home on Thursday when they were alerted of a woman allegedly trying to set it on fire.

“When we first pulled up, we just expected to take a picture of the house. That was it, just a picture of the house,” Kenny Dodson, one of the retired officers, said. “And when somebody called us and said that it seemed like he was in distress, that’s what got us motivated and moving as well.”

Kenneth Dodson and his brother Axel were in Atlanta from New York.

The Dodsons and two tourists from Utah helped to stop the woman.

They managed to grab 26-year-old Laneisha Shantrice Henderson and take her back to the scene until Atlanta Police arrived.

The brothers were honored in New York on Saturday with Outstanding Citizens Awards for their actions.

“It still hasn’t hit me, but I am glad that we were all there, and even the gentleman from Utah, was able to come and help stop this from happening,” Axel Dodson said.

Henderson is charged with criminal attempt to commit arson and interference with government property for reportedly pouring gasoline on the home’s porch.

