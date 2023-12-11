Atlanta fire chief: Electric engine pushing department in greener direction

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Fire Department is looking at innovative ways to provide service through the “Fleet Forward Initiative.”

Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith said the department is trying out an electric fire engine to see if it’s an effective way to move the department into the future.

“There’s no way in 2023 that you can take EV off the table,” Smith said. “Top of the list is emissions. We are trying to be more intentional about being more green.”

It is a pilot program that’s been in the works for over a year.

Smith said this electric engine changes the entire look and movement of a traditional truck and will lower overall maintenance.

RELATED: Atlanta fire department nonprofit launches $3M campaign to buy electric fire engine

“It will become very familiar,” he said. “We still have the sirens and the horns so they’ll definitely still hear us coming in those emergent times, but when we’re not on emergency it’s going to be very quiet and appreciated over time.”

Smith said the push to go green is not related to a current fleet shortage and equipment concerns. He told Atlanta News First those problems are being addressed already, with over $20 million and a five-year replacement plan.

Smith added that his department’s current fleet situation is no different than other departments.

RELATED: Atlanta City Council approves $18.2M for new fire department equipment

“If there is a cry for help or need, we are coming,” Smith said. “Our fleet is a mechanical fleet and mechanical vehicles do break down, so we make adjustments, so we make sure our service model is consistent.”

As for the pilot program, Smith said it starts next April with one electric engine most likely going to a Midtown station.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.