‘Caroling with Q Parker and Friends’ returns to spread holiday cheer for Atlanta seniors

Caroling with Q Parker and Friends
Caroling with Q Parker and Friends
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is something uplifting and magical about hearing Christmas music, especially from a member of one of the biggest groups of the nineties!

Quinnes “Q” Parker and Terreta Rodgers join Atlanta News First to talk about an upcoming caroling event for Atlanta seniors.

“Caroling with Q Parker and friends” is bringing singing, dancing, good food, and holiday cheer to your favorite neighborhoods.

To learn more and find out how you can help give back, click here.

