Child found dead at home in southwest Atlanta, police say
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A child was found unresponsive at a home in southwest Atlanta on Monday, police said.
Atlanta police are on the scene off Renfrew Court investigating.
“She is confirmed deceased as the investigation remains active and fluid at this time,” police said in a statement.
