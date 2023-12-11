Coweta County boy gets Disney World wish granted

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A little boy in Coweta County got quite the surprise recently — Iron Man came right to his house to let him know his wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation was granted.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood got to share the exciting news that little Harrison and his family are going to Disney World.

The sheriff’s office also let Harrison drive the Bearcat SWAT vehicle to sweeten the surprise.

The sheriff’s office posted the surprise on Facebook.

