DeKalb County residents escape house fire, pet dies in blaze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County fire officials are working to figure out what prompted a house fire that left three people displaced and one pet dead Monday morning.

Crews responded to the 4100 block of Northstrand Drive in Decatur just after 4 a.m. When they got to the home, firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames emitting from the residence.

All three residents, who investigators said were awakened by a smoke detector alarm, were able to escape. Unfortunately, their pet did not make it out and died in the blaze, DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels told Atlanta News First.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Fire officials are urging everyone to have functioning smoke detectors.

