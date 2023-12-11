Ellenwood residents voice traffic concerns following deadly hit and run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police said witnesses reportedly saw a man get hit by a car, adding that the driver was seen leaving the scene on Friday night.

It all happened along Panthersville Road near Jaguar Drive.

“It was about 8:15 we were right there watching the basketball game and my wife heard a boom,” Rickey Lias said. “We just laid there and then all of a sudden we just saw police lights out there and I went out there and I saw the guy laying over in the bushes,” he said.

Lias lives feet away from where this all happened.

“Whoever done it I hope it’s eating them up because that’s a shame just hit somebody and run off like you did. You might could’ve saved his life,” Lias said.

Lias said this area is dangerous since there are no sidewalks, and limited streetlights.

“It’s dangerous walking down through there at night. Where you don’t have any lights. No lights,” Lias said.

He also said people are constantly speeding down the road.

“Like I said, they got a stop sign up there, but people don’t stop at that stop sign. Police be sitting up there and he stop about five or six of them a day, not stopping,” he said.

Now, residents said this incident now points to a bigger issue.

“Panthersville is very dangerous now. Panthersville Road is very very dangerous. There’s a drop-off on each side of the street,” said Martha Rice-Odom, who lives near the crime scene. “This is not the first accident. We have lost a lot of people on Panthersville Road,” she said.

Rice-Odom said she has been living in the area for more than 20 years. She said she has voiced her concerns about the traffic for a while.

“This is is a very bad area now and a lot of tractor trailers that come down here that’s not supposed to come down here,” Rice-Odom said.

Rice-Odom said she will be taking matters into her own hands.

“We are trying to get up petitions. So, the first thing we want to do is we want to cut all this traffic out. This is our neighborhood. This is our community,” Rice-Odom said. “It’s a very unsafe area--even for us,” she said. “And then with all the trucks and through traffic coming through here, it’s too much,” Rice-Odom said.

Rice-Odom said she hopes the County will take action and bring changes to their community.

“Now that this happened, I think they are going to pay attention and they’re going to realize that this is a very important area of Georgia. Like any other area,” Rice-Odom said. “We’re not going to let it go and now they have to pay attention,” she said. “We need the county to step up and recognize that this is a community. This is not a business area,” she said.

DeKalb County Police said its traffic specialist unit is investigating the deadly hit and run. As for the traffic concerns in the area, Atlanta News First reached out to both county staff and police, and we are waiting for their response regarding the traffic issues.

