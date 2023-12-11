3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards

Typical FICO score is 718
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 35.9% of Americans have a Fair or Poor FICO score, FICO reported in October.

According to Rod Griffin, the senior director of consumer education and advocacy for Experian, having good credit unlocks lower interest rates, lower terms.

Griffin said Improving a credit score is financially empowering and there are tools available to help consumers.

“For example, you can use Experian Smart Money, digital credit checking account and debit card to build credit without taking on any debt,” Griffin explained. “So, it’s tied directly into our boost system. So, you can have your cell phone payment, your utility payments, your streaming services, your rent reported.”

Griffin said positive and on-time payments can help raise scores.

He urged users to remind themselves every time they swipe that they are going to have to pay the cost back, plus interest and fees.

Griffin said often during the holiday season some people who make purchases will find themselves still paying for those gifts in the fall next year.

“I always tell people credit’s a financial tool. Debt’s the financial problem. And if you use credit like businesses do, you’ll be in good shape,” he said. “They use credit because it can save them money while their money works for them. And that’s really what you would think about. Credit’s the tool, debt’s the problem.”

Griffin said those who apply for a credit card to get a store discount on a purchase should pay off that card immediately or lose the money you saved.

He shared a few tips for the holiday season:

  • Create a budget to pay down cards quickly
  • Budget for your holiday expenses and stick to it

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3005 Peachtree Road NE
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
Police lights
Man shot multiple times over fight about bottle, Atlanta police say
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Frosty grass
FIRST ALERT | Blustery and cold into Monday morning
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin

Latest News

Jury selection has begun in Rudy Giuliani's defamation lawsuit trial.
Jury selection begins in Giuliani lawsuit trial
Members of metro Atlanta’s Jewish community lent their voices to a song recorded in support of...
Musical love letter to Israel from metro Atlanta Jewish community
Prosecutors called their final witness in Hannah Payne's murder trial Monday.
Final state witness called in Hannah Payne murder trial
The trial has begun for a protester of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
Trial begins for Atlanta police training center protester
The suspect accused in an attempted arson at Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home was denied bond.
Attempted arson suspect at MLK birth home denied bond