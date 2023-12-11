FIRST ALERT: 20s for wind chills this morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a cold start to your day with wind chills in the 20s!

Monday’s summary

High - 49°

Normal high - 57°

Chance of rain - 0%

FIRST ALERT for cold start today

Temperatures are in the low 30s this morning, but with a slightly elevated wind, it will feel more like the 20s as you step out the door. Be sure and grab the coat for yourself and the kids!

It will remain cold all day with temperatures only warming into the upper 40s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Forecast highs today (Atlanta News First)

Nice, dry week

There will be a gradual warmup throughout the week with plenty of sunshine in metro Atlanta. Our next chance of rain won’t arrive until Sunday.

