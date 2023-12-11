3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia high school football player was found dead a day before he was supposed to play in the state championship.

The Meriweather County Coroner announced a death investigation was underway Sunday night regarding a 17-year-old boy. In a letter to parents, Meriwether High School shared news of the passing of one of their student-athletes, Brandon Smith.

Smith, who played Defensive line for the school’s Blue Devils football team, was supposed to join his team in taking on Bowdown High School Monday night in Georgia’s Division 1-A State Football Championship.

On Sunday, investigators could be seen on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street combing through the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the case.

It is unclear what led to Smith’s death. Georgia High School Football officials have not clarified whether Monday’s championship game will be postponed.

