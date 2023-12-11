Georgia organization supporting children’s literacy awarded $200K grant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In classrooms at M. Agnes Jones Elementary, possibilities are being created.

This is a school were almost 100% of the students are on free and reduced lunch, which is why exposure is so important, and why the school’s STEAM focus is so important – they want their kids to see nothing but possibilities in their futures.

“In our program, we have young men of color, ages 18-24, who commit to work for a full school year as literacy tutors in pre-K classrooms,” said Julius Cave with Literacy Lab Leading Men’s Fellowship in Atlanta.

A couple of years ago, Literacy Lab partnered with Atlanta Public Schools in support of the school district’s pre-K classes.

Fellows are currently working in more than a dozen sites around the community. The Literacy Lab program works by making sure these fellows are in the classroom, with these kids, regularly.

“They are a part of the classroom. The teachers, the students, everybody in the community, parents, also feel that the fellows are a part of the community, a part of the classroom,” said Robert Williams, principal at M. Agnes Jones Elementary School.

“For a lot of young men, especially young men of color, haven’t been encouraged to go into the education field,” Cave said.

Literacy Lab is one of two organizations recently given the Neighborhood Builders Award from Bank of America.

“Literacy Lab received a grant, a flexible spending grant of $200,000, along with leadership training for their executive director and their emerging leader,” said Terri Block with Bank of America.

The support goes directly into classrooms across the city.

“There are so many partners who come to M. Agnes Jones to help our students thrive,” said Williams.

“Supporting nonprofit organizations is key to addressing some of the vital issues that many of our neighborhoods and communities face now,” said Block.

In a statement, Bank of America representatives said:

“Since 2004, Bank of America has invested more than $300 million in nearly 100 communities across the U.S., partnered with more than 1,600 nonprofits, and helped more than 3,000 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills through the Neighborhood Builders and Champions program. Bank of America has contributed more than $6.7 million across the state of Georgia to provide resources to vulnerable and underserved communities in 2023.”

