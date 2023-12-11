3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Sec. of State calls for constitutional amendment for citizens-only voting

Brad Raffensperger widely rumored to be candidate for governor in 2026
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is on a pre-election day tour across the state to talk about the many concerns about the potential for election fr
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is urging the upcoming General Assembly to approve a state constitutional amendment prohibiting non-American citizens from voting in elections.

“With open borders, citizenship verification for voter registration is more important than ever,” Raffensperger said in a statement released early Dec. 11, 2023. “Organizations like the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda are currently suing to end critical citizenship verification in our registration process, potentially exposing our elections to foreign interference, and diluting the power of legally registered voters.

“I’m calling on the General Assembly to take immediate action and pass a constitutional amendment ensuring that no liberal group can leverage the courts to add noncitizens to our voter rolls,” he said.

Raffensperger, who is widely rumored to be a candidate for Georgia governor in 2026, first gained national attention during the 2020 general presidential election, when then-President Donald Trump urged the secretary of state to find him enough votes to win Georgia.

Raffensperger also testified before the partisan special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump’s claims of 2020 election fraud “were false.”

Raffensperger told the committee the Nov. 6, 2020, election went “remarkably smooth,” with average ballot-casting wait times between two to three minutes statewide.

The committee also focused on a phone call that Raffensperger received on Jan. 2 from Trump, in which he asked Georgia’s top elections official “to find 11,780 votes” in order to overturn Georgia’s results in the November 2020 general election.

Brad Raffensperger in the headlines
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
Georgia’s Raffensperger: I can’t keep Donald Trump off the ballot

On Monday, Raffensperger’s office said “Georgia currently has the most seamless citizenship verification process in the nation but liberal groups are trying to use the Courts to overturn this vital election security measure prior to the 2024 election.”

Roughly eight out of 10 new Georgia voters apply for registration automatically when they get or update their driver’s license, his office said. The Department of Driver Services verifies citizenship status.

Raffensperger is also touting recent record voter turnout election participation, with the the largest increase in average turnout of any other state in the 2018 midterms, and record turnout in 2020 and 2022.

Last year’s election, Raffensperger said. achieved the largest single day of in-person early voting turnout in Georgia midterm history using the state’s paper ballot voting system.

Most recently, Georgia ranked #1 for election integrity by the Heritage Foundation; a top ranking for voter accessibility by the Center for Election Innovation & Research; and tied for number one in election administration by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3005 Peachtree Road NE
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
Police lights
Man shot multiple times over fight about bottle, Atlanta police say
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Frosty grass
FIRST ALERT | Blustery and cold into Monday morning
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

Trump and Biden
Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in Georgia: CNN poll
Mobile Mammography
Legislation expands mobile mammography services for veterans
State lawmakers approved the new maps on Thursday after Kemp called a special session for the...
Kemp approves new redrawn Georgia redistricting maps
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is one of the sponsors of legislation that will bring critical...
Increasing mammogram options for veterans