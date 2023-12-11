3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching | Here’s what you need to know

By Bridget Spencer
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the season for giving, spreading love, shopping and shipping. Companies like Amazon, USPS, FedEx, and Atlanta-based UPS are in peak season as more consumers celebrate the holidays.

UPS said drivers load up trucks with anywhere from 250 to 300 packages during the holiday shopping period.

“Peak season is heavy flow. We have a lot of packages and we are delivering every day on time,” said UPS Supervisor Allan Dockery. “We have longer shifts; starting earlier every day, just to make sure we meet the demands,”

If you are planning to send out gifts anywhere in the country, you’ll have to plan ahead to ensure it arrives in time for Christmas.

“There are some deadlines for the week before Christmas,” said Meghan Carr, UPS west division manager.

  • UPS 3-Day Select has a deadline of Dec.19.
  • UPS 2nd-Day Air will need to ship by Dec. 20
  • Next Day Air must ship by Dec. 21
  • USPS’ Priority Mail deadline is Dec.18
  • Priority Express must be sent off by Dec. 20
  • USPS’ Ground Advantage final deadline is Dec. 16

Several metro Atlanta customers decided to ship early on Monday at the UPS Store on Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.

“I know how hectic it gets and I like it to get there before Christmas is over. The earlier you do it the better it is,” said Bonnie, a customer.

To ensure your packages arrive on time, UPS hires an average of 100,000 seasonal workers to handle the big task. Amazon, FedEx, and USPS also hire thousands more for the season.

Everything that is in those packages means something to somebody, and we want to make sure we get it there on time,” said Carr.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3005 Peachtree Road NE
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
Police lights
Man shot multiple times over fight about bottle, Atlanta police say
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Frosty grass
FIRST ALERT | Blustery and cold into Monday morning
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin

Latest News

Jury selection has begun in Rudy Giuliani's defamation lawsuit trial.
Jury selection begins in Giuliani lawsuit trial
Members of metro Atlanta’s Jewish community lent their voices to a song recorded in support of...
Musical love letter to Israel from metro Atlanta Jewish community
The suspect accused in an attempted arson at Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home was denied bond.
Attempted arson suspect at MLK birth home denied bond
Prosecutors called their final witness in Hannah Payne's murder trial Monday.
Final state witness called in Hannah Payne murder trial
The trial has begun for a protester of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
Trial begins for Atlanta police training center protester