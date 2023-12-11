3-Degree Guarantee
Man dies after being hit by MARTA train

Service at the station was disrupted.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died after he was struck by a MARTA train Monday.

The man had fallen onto the northbound tracks at the East Point Station, according to MARTA officials.

Police are on the scene investigating.

Bus transportation is being provided from College Park to Lakewood, and MARTAConnect is available for discounted Uber or Lyft trips through the area, according to MARTA.

