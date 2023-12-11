3-Degree Guarantee
Man killed in I-20 crash involving tractor-trailer identified

One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Interstate 20 over the weekend.

According to Cobb County police, a 2024 Mercedes GLE-450 driven by Dewayne John, 38, of Conyers, collided with the back of a semitruck on I-20 eastbound at 2:26 a.m. Sunday, east of Riverside Parkway, just before the Fulton County line.

Police said the Mercedes hit a concrete wall after colliding with the truck. John was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The truck driver was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information on the deadly collision is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

