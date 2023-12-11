3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot, killed by sheriff’s deputy in Spalding County, GBI says

Shooting on Lakeview Street
Shooting on Lakeview Street(GBI)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving a Spalding County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday night.

According to the GBI, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shots-fired dispute involving Michael Antonio Cobb Jr. on Lakeview Street around 11:50 p.m. Deputies said Cobb later ran away from the scene after firing multiple rounds at both residents and the home.

When deputies arrived, they tried to arrest Cobb. But during the incident, one of the deputies shot Cobb, the GBI said.

Despite efforts by deputies to administer first aid, Cobb was pronounced dead on the scene, the GBI said.

The GBI has been enlisted to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

