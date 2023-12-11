Man shot, killed on Ponce de Leon Avenue, APD says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood Monday.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to 1026 Ponce De Leon Ave. around 9:39 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

Mercy Community Church, Druid Hills Presbyterian Church and the nonprofit Intown Cares are located at the address.

Police said officers found the man near the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was reportedly taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said homicide investigators are gathering information.

