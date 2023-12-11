3-Degree Guarantee
Mattie’s Call: Disabled veteran missing in Clayton County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police need your help locating an elderly disabled veteran.

Frederick Speights was last seen on Sunday in the Hampton neighborhood near Knotty Pine Place.

The 87-year-old is described as 5-foot-6 and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Clayton County police advise Speights may be traveling in a 2006 red-colored Lexus Model GS300.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call police.

