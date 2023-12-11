Multiple people killed in wreck on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line, sheriff says
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash near the Georgia-Alabama state line on I-85 has all southbound lanes of traffic blocked.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said that it is a “multi-fatality wreck,” but did not specify how many were killed. It happened in Chambers County.
The highway is not expected to re-open until 2 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 6 to Exit 77 in Alabama. Exit two is also closed.
