Police seek public’s help finding 2 missing boys from DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two missing boys.

Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Rmoni, who they said disappeared on Dec. 9 from the Flat Shoals Road area. Rmoni is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green bubble coat, black hoodie, jeans and black shoes. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 770-724-7710.

DeKalb County investigators also need help locating 12-year-old Elijah, who disappeared on Dec. 8 from the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive in Lithonia.

Elijah has black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black Nike sweater and sweatpants, as well as black and white shoes. If you see him, please call 911 or the Special Victim’s Unit at 770-724-7710.

Police have not stated whether there is any connection between the two cases.

