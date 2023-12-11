3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police seek public’s help finding 2 missing boys from DeKalb County

Have you seen them? Elijah, 12, (left) and Rmoni, 13, (right) are missing in DeKalb County.
Have you seen them? Elijah, 12, (left) and Rmoni, 13, (right) are missing in DeKalb County.(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two missing boys.

Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Rmoni, who they said disappeared on Dec. 9 from the Flat Shoals Road area. Rmoni is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green bubble coat, black hoodie, jeans and black shoes. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 770-724-7710.

DeKalb County investigators also need help locating 12-year-old Elijah, who disappeared on Dec. 8 from the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive in Lithonia.

Elijah has black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black Nike sweater and sweatpants, as well as black and white shoes. If you see him, please call 911 or the Special Victim’s Unit at 770-724-7710.

Police have not stated whether there is any connection between the two cases.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3005 Peachtree Road NE
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
Police lights
Man shot multiple times over fight about bottle, Atlanta police say
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Frosty grass
FIRST ALERT | Blustery and cold into Monday morning
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin

Latest News

Jury selection has begun in Rudy Giuliani's defamation lawsuit trial.
Jury selection begins in Giuliani lawsuit trial
The suspect accused in an attempted arson at Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home was denied bond.
Attempted arson suspect at MLK birth home denied bond
Prosecutors called their final witness in Hannah Payne's murder trial Monday.
Final state witness called in Hannah Payne murder trial
The trial has begun for a protester of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
Trial begins for Atlanta police training center protester
Shannon Stillwell, a co-defendant in rapper Young Thug’s Fulton County trial, was stabbed...
Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in jail, officials say