South Georgia high school football player killed in hit-and-run trying to rescue injured dog

Valdosta High School (Source: WALB)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Valdosta High School football player was hit and killed by a car trying to rescue an injured dog on a busy Lowndes County road, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Samuel Johnson, Jr., 16, was killed by a vehicle while he was trying to help an injured dog in the 3900 block of Inner Perimeter Road on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle that hit Johnson did not stop.

“Another citizen traveling through the area stopped when she saw a deceased dog in the roadway. While checking on the dog, she observed Johnson laying in the grass median, along with an additional injured dog,” Valdosta police said in a statement.

Police said the vehicle, later determined to be a black charger, was later found and seized by law enforcement. Police did not say if the suspected driver was in custody and said the investigation is ongoing.

The Valdosta football community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss,” the Valdosta Touchdown Club wrote in a Facebook post. “He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon.”

It is with a heavy heart that we ask you to pray for the family of Sam Johnson, Jr. The Valdosta Wildcat Football...

Posted by Valdosta Touchdown Club on Sunday, December 10, 2023

