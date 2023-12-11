3-Degree Guarantee
Sen. Warnock ‘praying’ for woman accused in attempted arson of MLK birth home

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson facing multiple charges.
The suspect accused in an attempted arson at Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home was denied bond.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said over the weekend the woman accused of attempting to set fire to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s, birth home is “obviously troubled.

“You probably saw the news that an obviously very troubled young woman tried to set fire to the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Warnock said in his Sunday sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. “We’re not so much mad at her as much as we’re praying for her, for she is obviously troubled.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged last week with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property after police said she tried to burn down the property. She is being held without bond.

“We know somebody who can reach her and can lift her,” Warnock, who is senior pastor at the same church King served, said. “We know somebody who loves her. Anybody here know a God who looks beyond your faults and sees your needs?”

On Dec. 7, 2023, a tourist from Utah recorded a cell phone video that allegedly shows Henderson pouring liquid from a red gas can on the home’s front porch. He said he stopped her from walking up the stairs again with a lighter. Later, two retired New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers subdued her until Atlanta police could arrive.

Firefighters and a hazardous materials crew scrubbed the house down after the incident.

“We thank God for those two NYPD officers who just happened to be passing by,” Warnock said Sunday.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the quick-thinking bystanders “saved the jewel of our city, something very important to Atlanta.”

“When we first pulled up, we just expected to take a picture of the house,” Kenny Dodson, one of the retired officers, said. “That was it, just a picture of the house. And when somebody called us and said that it seemed like he was in distress, that’s what got us motivated and moving as well.” Dodson’s brother, Axel, was also present.

The brothers were honored in New York on Saturday with Outstanding Citizens Awards for their actions.

“It still hasn’t hit me, but I am glad that we were all there, and even the gentleman from Utah, was able to come and help stop this from happening,” Axel Dodson said.

The 128-year-old home, which was acquired by the National Park Service in 2018, has been closed to the public since late November. The historic site is set to undergo major renovations and reopen in 2025.

