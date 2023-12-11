Week of Giving: FODAC gives the gift of mobility to hundreds of disabled people

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the season of giving but deciding where to give can be a daunting task. Atlanta News First is helping by highlighting reputable nonprofits in metro Atlanta.

Friends of Disabled Adults & Children (FODAC) in DeKalb County helps individuals with disabilities by giving them access to medical equipment like wheelchairs and walkers at low cost or no cost to them.

Their expansive Tucker warehouse is packed full of recycled wheelchairs, power chairs, scooters, walkers, canes, crutches, bath aids, and hospital beds.

“We have multiple partners throughout the state that help us collect the equipment,” said Laurie Ann Kimbrell, development director at FODAC. “We need to collect about 10 thousand items a year just to keep up with demand.”

Medical equipment is expensive and sometimes it’s not covered by insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. Cathy Trice of Stone Mountain, who is on oxygen visited FODAC because she desperately needed a walker.

“I took it for granted until I was put into a position where I couldn’t do certain things for myself,” said Trice.

FODAC also has a repair shop where they provide low-cost or no-cost repairs on wheelchairs and other home medical equipment.

“We take equipment that perhaps we can’t use the whole thing, but we can use their parts. So maybe we put a wheel on another wheelchair,” said Kimbrell.

When choosing an organization to give to it’s important to find out after costs, what percentage of your donation goes directly to the cause. Websites like Guidestar.org and CharityNavigator.org look at how nonprofits manage their budget.

FODAC scored 95 percent, earning a four-star rating on CharityNavigator.

“This is a blessing that you can come to a place such as this and they can help you,” said Trice.

If you’d like to donate to FODAC, you can visit their website here.

