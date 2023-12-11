3-Degree Guarantee
Woman shot to death in southwest Atlanta, police say

Homicide detectives are searching the Cox Avenue area of southwest Atlanta for clues into a woman's killing.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman died of an apparent gunshot in Atlanta’s Capitol View neighborhood, the Atlanta Police Department said Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said officers responded to 985 Cox Ave. SW Monday about a person shot.

Officers found a woman who sustained an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Medical personnel reportedly pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

