Woman shot to death in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman died of an apparent gunshot in Atlanta’s Capitol View neighborhood, the Atlanta Police Department said Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said officers responded to 985 Cox Ave. SW Monday about a person shot.

Officers found a woman who sustained an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Medical personnel reportedly pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

