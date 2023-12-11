Woman shot to death in southwest Atlanta, police say
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman died of an apparent gunshot in Atlanta’s Capitol View neighborhood, the Atlanta Police Department said Monday.
Around 4:30 p.m., police said officers responded to 985 Cox Ave. SW Monday about a person shot.
Officers found a woman who sustained an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Medical personnel reportedly pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
