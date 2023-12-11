Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in inmate fight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shannon Stillwell, one of six co-defendants in rapper Young Thug’s Fulton County gang and racketeering trial, was stabbed Sunday night during a fight with another inmate, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the department, another inmate, Willie Brown, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to Stillwell’s stabbing.

Stillwell was stabbed “multiple times,” the sheriff’s office said, and is hospitalized in stable condition. Brown and Jackson were housed in the same zone.

Brown was initially arrested by the East Point Police Department for several charges on July 22, 2020, and was being held without bond. He is facing two murder charges; two felony murder charges; one aggravated assault charge; and two first-degree cruelty to children charges.

Willie Brown stabbed Shannon Stillwell, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. (WANF)

Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing Young Thug’s trial, suspended witness testimony Monday and dismissed jurors. He did not disclose to jurors on Monday Stillwell’s stabbing, but only cited “a medical issue” among one of the trial’s participants, when he dismissed them for the day. The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

Stillwell, also known as Shannon Jackson or “SB,” faces eight counts in the trial, including two murder charges and others related to racketeering, guns and street gang participation. Stillwell is represented by attorneys Maxwell Schardt and R. David Botts.

The Fulton County Jail has come under national scrutiny for its unsanitary conditions and number of inmate injuries and deaths.

An Atlanta News First Investigation uncovered hundreds of people inside the county jail waiting extraordinary lengths of time for their day in court – as long as 13 years – overcrowding the jail, caused by an unprecedented backlog of criminal cases.

Some Atlanta criminal defense attorneys compare the jail to the notorious Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp in Cuba, or Gitmo, which has held suspected 9/11 terrorists without trial for decades. It’s arguably legal because the detainees are not on American soil and not subject to protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. That’s not the case for detainees inside the Fulton County Jail.

Jeffery Williams - Young Thug’s real name - is on trial in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun.

A total of 18 jurors are sitting for the trial, with 12 seated as jurors and six alternates: 10 Black women, two white women, three Black men and three white men. The panel of 12 features seven Black women, two Black men, two white women and one white man.

