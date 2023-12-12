3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

APD asking for help identifying leasing office package theft suspects

Police said the two suspects got into the leasing office of Dwell at The View.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who took several tenants’ packages at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Police said on Dec. 4, the two suspects got into the leasing office of Dwell at The View.

Management told police that the two took several packages that belonged to the tenants.

Police did not say how many packages were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477, submit a tip online or by texting CSA and the tip to 274637. There is a $2,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3005 Peachtree Road NE
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Multiple people killed in crashes on I-85 at Georgia-Alabama line
Police lights
Man shot multiple times over fight about bottle, Atlanta police say
A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

Police said the two suspects got into the leasing office of Dwell at The View.
APD asking for help identifying leasing office package theft suspects
Dylan Raiola is set to visit Nebraska this weekend.
Dylan Raiola to visit Nebraska this weekend, source says
Chamblee proposed Annexation
Chamblee withdraws controversial annexation plans
Kaleb Fisher, a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in DeKalb County,...
Suspect in deadly drive-by shooting arrested, DeKalb sheriff’s office says