APD asking for help identifying leasing office package theft suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who took several tenants’ packages at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Police said on Dec. 4, the two suspects got into the leasing office of Dwell at The View.

Management told police that the two took several packages that belonged to the tenants.

Police did not say how many packages were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477, submit a tip online or by texting CSA and the tip to 274637. There is a $2,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.